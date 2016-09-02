Amitai Etzioni (George Washington): Moral Triage. Can Saudi Arabia escape the trap of endless war in Yemen? Zaid Jilani and Alex Emmons on how Obama went from condemning Saudis for abuses to arming them to the teeth. Saudi Arabia kills civilians, the U.S. looks the other way. Sigh — yet another non-scandal at the Clinton Foundation (and more). Andrew Stark reviews Anger and Forgiveness: Resentment, Generosity, Justice by Martha Nussbaum. Do government incentives make us bad citizens? John McMahon reviews The Moral Economy: Why Good Incentives Are No Substitute for Good Citizens by Samuel Bowles. The hacking software that completely takes over an Apple iPhone and turns it into a mobile surveillance device is pretty terrifying. You can download Toleration: A Critical Introduction by Catriona McKinnon (2006).