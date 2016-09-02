Gail Ann Corrado (UNC): We Have it Backwards: Cooperation, Existential Anxiety and Distributive Justice. Jack Gieseking (Trinity): The Geographical Imagination. Welcome to demokrasi: How Erdogan got more popular than ever. The will and the intellect: C. Wright Mills was born 100 years ago today — we remember his life and legacy. Abolish the Senate: It’s the only way to rein in modern presidents — otherwise, Congress is too dysfunctional to act as a check on executive power. Can Trump win without a ground game? Isaac Chotiner interviews Sasha Issenberg, author of The Victory Lab: The Secret Science of Winning Campaigns. Akhil Reed Amar on how Hillary Clinton is like Alexander Hamilton. Fred Siegel reviews The Intimidation Game: How the Left is Silencing Free Speech by Kimberly Strassel and I Find that Offensive! by Claire Fox.