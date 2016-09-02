From the Journal of the Philosophy of History, Stephen Boulter (Oxford Brookes): On the Very Possibility of Historiography; and Adam Timmins (Manchester): Towards an Evolutionary Epistemology of History. Olivier Hekster (Radboud): The Size of History: Coincidence, Counterfactuality and Questions of Scale in History. Terry Pinkard (Georgetown): Does History Make Sense? Hegel on the Metaphysics of Agency. Joseph MacKay (Columbia) and Christopher David Laroche (Toronto): The Conduct of History in International Relations: Rethinking Philosophy of History in IR Theory. Marco Bresciani (Pisa): Two Historians in Front of the Economic Crisis of 2007–2008: Hobsbawm and Judt between Marxism and the Legacies of 20th Century.

Van Troi Tran and Patrick-Michel Noel (Laval): For an Anthropology of Historians. Sean Farrell Moran on Johan Huizinga, The Waning of the Middle Ages, and the writing of history. Graham Allison and Niall Ferguson on why the U.S. president needs a Council of Historical Advisers. Are any historians supporting Donald Trump? Rick Shenkman and Sharon Arana want to know.

Robert Thorp (Dalarna): Uses of History in History Education. Why did we stop teaching political history? Political history is alive and well, and matters more than ever (and more). Danielle McGuire, Andrew Miller, and T. J. Stiles on writing history for a popular audience. Think history’s all boring dates? Try social history.

Some things are worth forgetting: Rebecca Onion reviews In Praise of Forgetting: Historical Memory and Its Ironies by David Rieff. What could history have been? On obituaries, or an in memoriam or aneloge — in other words, some kind of short biography — of “a philosopher of history and/or innovator in historiographical practice who did not live between 1600 and 1990 — but could/should have existed”.