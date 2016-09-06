Christian Albrekt Larsen (Aalborg): Nationalism in Contemporary Nation States: Imagined Political and Cultural Community Across 44 Countries. Paul Anderson and Soeren Keil (Canterbury Christ Church): Minority Nationalism and the European Union: The Cases of Scotland and Catalonia. National borders are “the worst invention ever”, says EC chief Jean-Claude Juncker, adding more must be done for refugees and their children. Ruth Wodak (Lancaster): Discourses about Nationalism. Alfonso Del Percio (Oslo): Nation Brands and the Politics of Difference. Caroline Howarth (LSE): Everyday Multiculturalism as Critical Nationalism. Could e-nationalism be a thing and is it a threat to national identity? How to understand nationalism: Joshua Kurlantzick reviews A Life Beyond Boundaries by Benedict Anderson. Shahrzad Sabet on key ingredients of opposition to free trade? Prejudice and nationalism. James O’Malley on how rising nationalism will change the politics of space.

You can download Nationalism and its Futures, ed. Umut Ozkirimli (2003).