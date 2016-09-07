The 2016 election is actually kind of normal

From NYRB, Joseph Lelyveld on Hillary vs. Donald: The benefit of the doubt; and Jonathan Freedland on US politics: As low as it gets. From the Sunlight Foundation, Drew Doggett on Donald Trump’s history of paying to sway attorneys general. Trump’s history of corruption is mind-boggling, so why is Clinton supposedly the corrupt one? Daniel Drezner on why Hillary Clinton’s perceived corruption seems to echo louder than Donald Trump’s actual corruption. Against transparency: Government officials’ email should be private, just like their phone calls. It’s really unfair that a charlatan like Donald Trump has soaked up so much attention and distracted us from the arguments of the sober constitutional conservatives. Kori Schake on why Donald Trump’s endorsement by 88 generals is so dangerous. USA Freedom Girls sue Trump campaign for stiffing them.
Molly Ball on taco trucks and the soul of America: Is there a constituency in the U.S. for a campaign built around ardent opposition to multiculturalism? Catherine Rampell on how America’s melting pot is under assault — from the Left as much as the Right. Eugene Robinson on the ugliest, most appalling spectacle in American politics: The Republican Party’s systematic attempt to disenfranchise African Americans and other minorities with voter-ID laws and other restrictions at the polls. James Glassman on how to save the Republican Party: Vote for Clinton. Take back the House, Democrats, please: The candidacy of Donald Trump offers a unique opportunity the party would be foolish to miss. Ed Kilgore on the potential silver lining for liberals in a Trump victory.
Yes, the race is tightening, but it’s still too soon to panic — here’s why. A new 50-state poll shows exactly why Clinton holds the advantage over Trump. Don’t trust the polls, trust their average: Jonathan Bernstein on how to read that CNN survey on Trump’s two-point lead. Harry Enten on 13 tips for reading general election polls like a pro. The 2016 election is actually kind of normal. Sam Kriss on the biggest political lie of 2016.