Adil Ahmad Haque (Rutgers): Human Shields. Krista Thomason (Swarthmore): Guilt and Child Soldiers. Robert Weiner (UMass) and Carlos Andres Aguilera Ariza (Microsoft): War, the United Nations, and Peacekeeping. Joseph H. Danks and David Danks (CMU): Beyond Machines: Humans in Cyber Operations, Espionage, and Conflict. David J. Luban (Georgetown): Knowing When Not to Fight. Matthew Milikowsky (USMA): “There are No Enemies after Victory”: The Laws Against Killing the Wounded. Sinisa Malesevic (UCD): War and Nationalism. Jens David Ohlin (Cornell): The Common Law of War. Tom C. W. Lin (Temple): Financial Weapons of War. From The Washington Post’s “In Theory”, a symposium on Just War Theory. The dance between war and religion: Tom Jacobs on on how violent conflicts produce more religious citizens. The first chapter from On War and Democracy by Christopher Kutz.