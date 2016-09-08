Joshua Roose (ACU): The Question of Muslim Masculinities. Hartmut Wessler, Eike Mark Rinke, and Charlotte Lob (Mannheim): Should We Be Charlie? A Deliberative Take on Religion and Secularism in Mediated Public Spheres. From Democracy, what are the progressive roots within Islam, and can they be strengthened? A roundtable discussion with Keith Ellison, Michael Tomasky and Ali Gharib. From NYRB, Robert F. Worth is in the attic of early Islam. Can Islam and liberalism coexist? Isaac Chotiner on why Islam resists secularization, and how that continues to shape the politics of the Middle East. Nile Green on Islam’s forgotten booklovers. Islam is (also) a religion of peace: Humayun Khan was a devoted patriot, but if he wasn’t a devout Muslim, he might not have become a hero. Nassim Nicholas Taleb on how we don’t know what we are talking about when we talk about religion: No, Salafism is not a religion.

Steffen Adrian Woll (Leipzig): Allah’s Own Country: Black Nationalism, The Nation of Islam, and American Muslim Identity. Shariah with Chinese characteristics: Ian Johnson interviews Matthew S. Erie, author of China and Islam: The Prophet, the Party, and Law. Anti-Islam speech online may be linked to increased attacks on Muslims. A Saudi morals enforcer called for a more liberal Islam — then the death threats began. Gary Gutting on how religion can lead to violence. Chobani yogurt head Hamdi Ulukaya is a wildly successful capitalist, so what did he do wrong, by alt-right standards? He hires Muslim refugees. “Islam for Dummies”: IS recruits have poor grasp of faith. It took 228 years for an American president to nominate a Muslim for the federal bench. Laura Donovan on what to do if you witness Islamophobia in public.

Atif Rashid on the truth about whether Islamic values are compatible with Western values: Time and again Islam’s teachings uphold religious and personal freedoms — if dictators in the Middle East or radical Muslim preachers oppose the Prophet Mohammed in their words and actions, then they’re solely to blame.