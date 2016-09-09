Mihai Stelian Rusu (Sibiu) and Ismo Kantola (Turku): A Time of Meta-Celebration: Celebrating the Sociology of Celebration. U.N. nuclear agency says Iran sticking to nuclear deal. Kosovo is rioting over how to draw its borders — here’s how it could get worse. North Dakota pipeline fight gives spark to Native American activism. The politics of fake documentaries: Andrew David Thaler on how Mermaids: The Body Found and its ilk have done long-term damage. How Star Trek has been able to live long and prosper for 50 years. Colin Powell’s advice to Hillary Clinton makes her private email server look like less of a scandal. Jonathan Chait on why a flawed but normal Hillary Clinton has become nearly as unpopular as an ignorant freak like Trump. Josh Rogin goes inside the collapse of Trump’s D.C. policy shop. “How can we be doing this?”: Tell us how you really feel, Kevin.