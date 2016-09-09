Dawid Bunikowski (Eastern Finland): The Nordic Welfare Model, Law, and the Financial Crisis. For generous parental leave and great schools, move to Finland: Michelle Dean reviews The Nordic Theory of Everything: In Search of a Better Life by Anu Partanen. Thousands to receive basic income in Finland: A trial that could lead to the greatest societal transformation of our time (and more). What’s so special about Finland? The American Dream is alive and well — in Northern Europe. The American Dream is just a government program in Denmark. Matt Bruenig on how Nordic countries do actually soak the rich (and more). Misreading the Nordic model: Nima Sanandaji on how American admirers get Scandinavia wrong. Waiting in the wings: Petter Nilsson and David Zachariah on how Sweden’s radical Left was never able to build the strength necessary to go beyond — or even fully preserve — the welfare state. Sweden officially the “goodest” country in the world, study says.

Eva Schomer (Lund): Sweden, a Society of Covert Racism: Equal from the Outside: Everyday Racism and Ethnic Discrimination in Swedish Society. “I’ve become a racist”: Migrant wave unleashes Danish tensions over identity. Europeans fear wave of refugees will mean more terrorism, fewer jobs. German chancellor calls out European countries that shut out Muslim refugees. Exploding Europe: Wolfgang Streeck on Germany, the refugees and the British vote to leave. The first chapter from The Management of Hate: Nation, Affect, and the Governance of Right-Wing Extremism in Germany by Nitzan Shoshan. Jan-Werner Muller on Austria: The lesson of the far Right. Riccardo Bavaj reviews Anti-liberal Europe: A Neglected Story of Europeanization by Dieter Gosewinkel.

Duncan McDonnell (Griffith) and Giuliano Bobba (Torino): Different Types of Right-wing Populist Discourse in Government and Opposition: The Case of Italy. Sofia Tipaldou (UAB): The Dawning of Europe and Eurasia? The Greek Golden Dawn and its Transnational Links. Takis Pappas (Macedonia): The Causes of Populism: Lessons from a Paired Comparison of Greece and Spain. Europe’s Left after Brexit: Former Greek finance minster Yanis Varoufakis responds to his critics and lays out DiEM25’s plan for resisting within the European Union. Landon Thomas on the Greek crisis, the book — or actually several of them. Delphine Strauss reviews Welcome to the Poisoned Chalice: The Destruction of Greece and the Future of Europe by James K Galbraith (and more).

Pavel Svoboda (Charles): Does the EU Have the Competences to Achieve the Objective of a Social Market Economy? Federico Fabbrini (Copenhagen): The Principle of Subsidiarity. Darian Meacham (UWE): European Institutions? The EU’s constitutional overabundance: Neil Walker reviews European Constitutionalism by Kaarlo Tuori. Richard Bellamy (EUI): A European Republic of Sovereign States: Sovereignty, Republicanism and the EU. The Soviet Union made it hard for republics to leave — so why didn’t the EU?

Jens Dammann (Texas): Paradise Lost: Can the European Union Expel Countries from the Eurozone? Peter Goodman on how a currency intended to unite Europe wound up dividing it. So maybe the woes of the euro reflect a bad system, not moral failure on the part of troubled nations? A split euro is the solution for Europe’s single currency: The problems with the structure of the eurozone may be insurmountable, writes Joseph Stiglitz (and more and more and more: “The problem with Europe is the euro”).

Francisco Seoane Perez (Carlos III): The EU as an Alien Ruler: Explaining Euroscepticism through Schmittian Lenses. A renewed nationalism is stalking Europe: The instinct to defend national self-interest has soared amid eurozone struggles, writes Tony Barber. Lukas Held on katechon and political theology: How can the concepts of political theology apply to today’s European politics and what does this mean for Europe’s self-conception? Patrick Pasture (Leuven): Between a Christian Fatherland and Euro-Christendom. Glen Newey on the spirit of Charlemagne.

From TLS, Clive James on waking up in Europa. “European thought, after the Deluge”: The introduction to Crisis and Reconfigurations: 100 Years of European Thought Since the Great War, ed. Matthew Sharpe and Rory Jeffs. You can download European Union’s History, Culture and Citizenship (2015). You can download Critical Theories of Crisis in Europe: From Weimar to the Euro, ed. Poul F. Kjaer and Niklas Olsen.