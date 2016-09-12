From CRB, Publius Decius Mus on the Flight 93 Election: The 2016 election will test whether Americans still love liberty. Matthew Sitman on leaving conservatism behind. Katherine Miller: “How Donald Trump broke the conservative movement (and my heart)”. Donald Trump has successfully exhausted our ability to be shocked. Gary Johnson’s Aleppo gaffe was bad — but Trump’s consistent ignorance is worse. Who decides what’s true in politics? Brad Scriber interviews Lucas Graves, author of Deciding What’s True: The Rise of Political Fact-Checking in American Journalism. How the conservative media is taking over the Republican Party. Be afraid: Trump may have bought the Fourth Estate. Trump’s nonstop lies are only getting more brazen — here’s why it works for him. Paul Krugman on Donald Trump’s “big liar” technique; but is the fever finally breaking? Matt Lauer may have done us all a favor with his catastrophically bad performance.
Jonathan T. Rothwell (Gallup): Explaining Nationalist Political Views: The Case of Donald Trump. Alt-Right movement presents its vision for an all-white society with Trump paving the way (and more and more). Why do white men love Donald Trump so much? This one quote shows what angry white guys mean when they talk about government overreach. Where did Trump come from? Jay Kinney reviews Right-Wing Critics of American Conservatism by George Hawley (and more). A Berkeley sociologist made some tea party friends — and wrote a condescending book about them: Carlos Lozada reviews Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right by Arlie Russell Hochschild (and more and more).
Is Hillary Clinton right about Trump supporters? This is what the polling data says. Who will Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” comment actually alienate? Spare me the phony outrage over Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” remark. Hillary Clinton was politically incorrect, but she wasn't wrong about Trump’s supporters. This is critical: Hillary can’t back down. Liberals should back Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” comments, full-stop. Last call, cowards: It’s time for anti-Trump Republicans and #NeverTrump conservatives to make their preference known — Trump or Clinton? Elizabeth Drew on the candidates and the doubts.
Be prepared for a contested election. Anne Applebaum on how Russia could spark a U.S. electoral disaster. The paranoid style in American politics is back: What will Donald Trump and his supporters do if he loses a close race to Hillary Clinton? Melinda Henneberger on how the government could resist President Trump’s orders: Civil servants can refuse to comply, judges can issue injunctions and members of Congress can decline to help. Mexico Senate considering bill which would take back land from U.S. if Trump is elected.