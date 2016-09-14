From TNR, flirting with humanity: Moira Weigel on the search for an artificial intelligence smart enough to love. Raya Bidshahri on how AI will redefine love. AI may ultimately be able to soothe the human condition and relieve us of the existential angst of loneliness by granting access to something we all crave — the powerful desire to love and be loved. What are the moral and societal consequences of having sex with human-like robots? The technology that’s changing the future of human reproduction: An excerpt from The End of Sex and the Future of Human Reproduction by Henry T. Greely (and more). Nicholas Evans and Jonathan D. Moreno (Penn): Children of Capital: Eugenics in the World of Private Biotechnology. By the year 2040, embryo selection could replace sex as the way most of us make babies. What if Tinder showed your IQ? A report from a future where genetic engineering has sabotaged society.

Trevor Hedberg (Tennessee): Unraveling the Asymmetry in Procreative Ethics. Julian Savulescu and Guy Kahane (Oxford): The Moral Obligation to Create Children with the Best Chance of the Best Life. Jamie L. Nelson reviews Permissible Progeny? The Morality of Procreation and Parenting, ed. Sarah Hannan, Samantha Brennan, and Richard Vernon. What is the point of raising a child? Alison Gopnik on how the standard ways of thinking about morality don’t apply well to parenthood. Should we be having kids in the age of climate change? Travis Reider on the ethics of having kids in a climate crisis.