Nuria Rodriguez-Planas (CUNY) and Anna Sanz-de-Galdeano (UAB): Social Norms and Teenage Smoking: The Dark Side of Gender Equality. Che Gossett on Zizek’s trans/gender trouble. Harrison Stetler on how the 2016 election killed the golden calf of economic growth: Thanks to Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders, the metric for determining economic health has changed. Average Americans just got a huge income boost, also poverty is down and more people have insurance — maybe dial back that doom and gloom? (and more) Sean Hannity isn’t doing anything he hasn’t done before — he’s as loyal as ever; in the Trump era, though, that’s turned him into a polarizing figure. Jessica Kerwin Jenkins reviews The History and Uncertain Future of Handwriting by Anne Trubek (and more and more). Ray Locker on why it’s time to stop O’Reilly’s literary “Killing” spree. Christopher Shea introduces a new Vox section: The Big Idea.