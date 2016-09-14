Trump’s court jesters: Meet the worst political team ever assembled — an inner circle of outcasts, opportunists, and extremists with nowhere else to go. The most powerful woman in GOP politics: How Rebekah Mercer, at the center of the Trump campaign, is reshaping the Right. Hillary Clinton’s “invisible guiding hand”: Meet Elan Kriegel, the little-known statistician behind the Democratic nominee’s most important strategic decisions. Republicans say Hillary Clinton is running for Obama’s third term — yes, please. Donald Trump gave an interview that should be shocking — but we’re numb. By bringing the cracked reasoning of conspiracy theorists into the mainstream, Trump becomes a truly sinister, rather than merely oafish, figure. Republicans privately panic at “terrifying” prospect of Trump win. Susan Dominus on watching, and wincing, as Clinton stumbles. Do we face a threat of armed sedition? The Governor of Kentucky’s comments have deep roots.

“If Trump is going to make this week about the ‘deplorables’ comment the media better push hard on him about his racist supporters”. You want a real email scandal? Take a look back at the Bush-Cheney White House. Trump is secretive, too — why do we only hear about Clinton’s secrecy? Donald Trump’s surprisingly shady charitable foundation, explained. Donald Trump’s charitable foundation sure is a dubious affair. A study finds cable news devotes 13 times as much coverage to Clinton health as Trump Foundation. Obama critiques media: Clinton and Trump aren’t even comparable. “The media consensus is Clinton had a ‘bad week’. Here’s the scorecard”.

At the New York Times, the blind lead the blind: Tell me again why Donald Trump is no different than Hillary Clinton. Josh Marshall on the crisis at the Times and that Public Editor piece. Brian Beutler on why the media is botching the election: The “false balance” coverage of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump is all about the press’s self-interest. Why are the media objectively pro-Trump?