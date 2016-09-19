Donald Trump’s anything-goes campaign sets an alarming political precedent. What does Trump need to do to lose this election? If you want Donald Trump’s tax returns, start asking now and don’t stop. Pepe the Frog: With eight weeks to go until the election, this is what Donald Trump Jr. has been “honored” to send out. A lot of Donald Trump Jr.’s trail missteps seem to involve white nationalists and Nazis. Divide and conquer: How professional sports and stand-up comedy taught Trump to profit from racial stereotypes. Birther Nation, alive and well: Whatever Trump said, his supporters know he’s privately agreed with them all along. Judd Legum on 7 questions Donald Trump needs to answer about birtherism. Donald Trump is a racist conspiracy theorist — don’t let him lie his way out of it. Nathan McDermott on 16 other conspiracy theories Donald Trump has pushed.
“You can dislike Dowd, CNN or Gates and still acknowledge this is insane behavior for a person running for President”. Karen Tumulty on how Trump is never wrong, never sorry, never responsible. It would be nice to be able to assume that the election will be decided on the respective qualifications of the contenders for the job; that just might be too much to hope for. Why are there any liberals supporting Gary Johnson? Bernie Sanders: “This is not the time for a protest vote”. Al Gore: If you care about the climate crisis, don’t vote for a third party. Jesse Singal on how Internet trolls won the 2016 presidential election. Did Francis Fukuyama’s The End of History come close to predicting Trump’s rise?
Stop whining about “false balance”: Everyone wants to blame reporters for the rise of Donald Trump — how about the media consumer? An exchange between Chris Cillizza and Norm Ornstein on how the media is covering the 2016 campaign. The press keeps punishing Clinton over disclosures — while Trump makes none. Adele M. Stan on the normalization of evil in American politics: The racist, misogynist, authoritarian strain has always been there, but Trump’s candidacy has brought it into the mainstream — and media have helped. Reporters know they are being conned by Donald Trump, but not what to do about it. It’s time for TV news to stop playing the stooge for Donald Trump. It’s not too late for the media to fix its election coverage: A final plea for sanity in how we report on Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Dan Gillmor on fighting politicians’ war on truth: U.S. journalists have an obligation to call out presidential candidates when they lie.