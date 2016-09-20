Carlo Prato (Columbia) and Stephane Wolton (LSE): Citizens United: A Theoretical Evaluation. The next Citizens United is coming: Jim Bopp, the lawyer who spearheaded the blockbuster decision, wants to open another floodgate for unrestricted campaign money. Nicole A Gordon (NYU): Options for Continued Reform of Money in Politics: Citizens United is Not the End. Did the Supreme Court make the right decision in the Citizens United​ case after all? With Citizens United, 2010 marked the beginning of a battle over what types of citizens corporations can or should be: An excerpt from Corporate Citizen? An Argument for the Separation of Corporation and State by Ciara Torres-Spelliscy. What the Koch brothers have built isn’t a political network — it’s a trust, and it must be busted: Rob Stein reviews Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right by Jane Mayer.

Why is there money in politics? Marxist political theory offers an answer. The capitalist state, corporate political mobilization, and the origins of neoliberalism: Stephen Maher reviews Lobbying America: The Politics of Business from Nixon to NAFTA by Benjamin C Waterhouse. Steven Pearlstein on how big business lost Washington. Patrick Andendall on how money has bought democracy: So how does all this money impact Congress? Anne Baker on how the more outside money politicians take, the less well they represent their constituents.