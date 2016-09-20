Israel Srulik Klein (Harvard): The Gap in the Perception of the GAAP. Tiina Seppala (Lapland): Feminizing Resistance, Decolonizing Solidarity: Contesting Neoliberal Development in the Global South. Kyle Powys Whyte on why the Native American pipeline resistance in North Dakota is about climate justice. White House women want to be in the room where it happens. Trump and Clinton react very differently to terror incidents — that tells us how they’d act as president. Donald Trump has secret plan to destroy ISIS by using profanity. “I used to be a human being”: Andrew Sullivan on how an endless bombardment of news and gossip and images has rendered us manic information addicts. The surprising benefits of hating everything: Lauren Oyler interviews Mark Greif, author of Against Everything. When fewer men farm, a civilization dies.