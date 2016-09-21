Jonathan Chait on how the Republican war on Obamacare explains Trump. The power of magical thinking: Feelings-first voters have found a voice in Donald Trump; both pessimism and belief in conspiracy theories are linked to support for the Republican nominee. Fundamentally, Trump and his campaign are making a bet that the American public is easily manipulated and not interested in facts. Donald Trump does have ideas — and we’d better pay attention to them. Can the unthinkable happen? Michael Tomasky wonders. President Trump’s first term: Evan Osnos on how his campaign tells us a lot about what kind of Commander-in-Chief he would be. If Republicans win the White House and Senate, the U.S. will see radical changes. The once and future Trump: His politics are not without precedent in the Republican Party, nor will they disappear even if he does. For the Never Trump movement, an existential question: What now?

Nazi who originated Donald Trump Jr.’s Skittles analogy was hanged at Nuremberg. The photograph in Trump’s Skittle meme was taken by a refugee (and more). “Western woman will be sacrificed at the altar of mass migration”: Donald Trump Jr. is tweeting straight-up white nationalist propaganda now. Dara Lind on how the Trump family’s refugee rhetoric threatens one of America’s most cherished values: The US has been a world leader in welcoming refugees. John Judis on two myths about American elections: Bigoted voters and red vs. blue states. Why are white men the soccer moms of 2016? Larry Bartels investigates. Don’t blame millennials for this scarily close election — blame Baby Boomers. Toni Monkovic on why the whole Trump-Clinton election could probably just be held in Pennsylvania.

How Democrats can overcome their self-defeating cynicism: Democrats are at their most inspiring when they’re pushing actual policies — the public option is a good place to start. Mike Konczal on how the “new liberal economics” is the key to understanding Hillary Clinton’s policies. What’s really ailing Hillary: A long time ago, Clinton was far more transparent, emotional and open than she is today; then the media began slamming her — and didn’t stop. Lindy West on how hating Donald Trump isn’t enough — we need to talk about why Hillary Clinton rules. Kevin Drum on how the progressive case for Hillary Clinton is pretty overwhelming. Can Bernie undo the damage he’s done to Clinton? Katrina vanden Heuvel and John Nichols interview Bernie Sanders on Our Revolution, Donald Trump, and what he really thinks about Hillary Clinton.

Vote as if it matters: Will minor parties do major damage? Jacob T. Levy on how Gary Johnson slightly helps Hillary Clinton. Who’s the libertarian now? Gary Johnson is the anti-Ron Paul.