A new issue of Filosofia Theoretica: Journal of African Philosophy, Culture and Religions is out. John E. Drabinski (Amherst): Deconstruction as Diaspora: On Derrida, Africa, and Identity’s Deferral. Bert van Pinxteren (ASCL): How Diverse is Africa, Really? Do We Know? How Can We Find Out? John Dixon (Open), Kevin Durrheim, Philippa Kerr and Michael Quayle (KwaZulu-Natal), Manuela Thomae (Winchester), and Colin Tredoux (Cape Town): Divide and Rule, Unite and Resist: Contact, Collective Action and Policy Attitudes among Historically Disadvantaged Groups. Oita Etyang (Johannesburg) and Tengetile Tezzy Nhlengethwa (Brown): The Attrition of Democratic Gains in Africa: An Appraisal. Helen Epstein on the cost of fake democracy. The bright continent: Guillaume A.W. Attia on illuminating the challenges, opportunities and promises of a rising Africa. The opposite of Brexit: African Union launches an all-Africa passport.

Is Brexit a cautionary tale for African integration? Luke Warford on how Africa is moving toward a massive and important free trade agreement. Realizing the potential of Africa’s economies: Africa’s economic fundamentals remain strong, but governments and companies will need to work even harder to keep the region’s economies moving forward. Your next car could be made in Africa. Smartphone use has doubled in Africa in two years. Timothy Taylor on the economies of Africa: Will bust follow boom? Look before you leap: The notion of leapfrogging poor infrastructure in Africa needs to come back down to earth. The many Africas: Ian H. Solomon reviews Africa: Why Economists Get It Wrong by Morten Jerven; The Lion Awakes: Adventures in Africa’s Economic Miracle by Ashish Thakkar; and The Next Africa: An Emerging Continent Becomes a Global Powerhouse by Jake Bright and Aubrey Hruby.

Lesley Le Grange on how decolonisation involves more than simply turning back the clock. Sarah Aziza on the fading dream to liberate Africa’s last colony: A younger generation of exiles is contemplating a different approach to a decades-long stalemate in the Western Sahara. The creation of South Sudan has brought war not peace — those who divide Syria should take note. Why is Central Africa missing from so many maps? Yes, Central African Republic is a real country — but it’s a very different kind of country. The paradox of Congo: How the world’s wealthiest country became home to the world’s poorest people. In Congo, wars are small and chaos is endless. Is Rwanda’s authoritarian state sustainable? Laura Seay investigates. The gun, the bullet, and the fist are Mugabe’s trusted methods of statecraft — he won’t be afraid to continue to use them to stay in power. Germany to recognise Herero genocide and apologise to Namibia. Jeremy Harding on Apartheid’s last stand: A review essay.

What if Africa was a school? People from all parts of Africa share what life would be like if the continent was one big school and each of its countries was a student.