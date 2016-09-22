From The American Interest, Ulrich Speck on the crisis of liberal order: The liberal world order is under assault — by the new populists from within and autocrats from without. Why reactionary nostalgia is stronger than liberal hope: Carlos Lozada reviews The Shipwrecked Mind: On Political Reaction by Mark Lilla. Want to understand right-wing rage? Go back to Plato. White riot: Zack Beauchamp on how racism and immigration gave us Trump, Brexit, and a whole new kind of politics. All the rage: Sanders and Trump represent two different sides of American populism — and the uprisings they sparked could topple the established political order. The lives of poor white people: Joshua Rothman reviews Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J. D. Vance (and more). Will Wilkinson on how godless capitalism made America multicultural.

Does the Left have a future? All over the west, the Left is in crisis; it cannot find answers to three urgent problems — the disruptive force of globalisation, the rise of populist nationalism, and the decline of traditional work. Dani Rodrik on the abdication of the Left and on putting globalization to work for democracies. Manifesto for the moderate Left: Pranab Bardhan on a path forward for liberals to respond to rising right-wing anger and populism.