Michael Albrecht (Eckerd): North Dakota Wins the Internet: Sincerity and Irony in an Olive Garden Review. Eugene Kontorovich (Northwestern): Unsettled: A Global Study of Settlements in Occupied Territories. Francis Fukuyama on a few steps to overcome American “vetocracy”. Why do we love watching women self-destruct? Noah Berlatsky interviews Sady Doyle, author of Trainwreck: The Women We Love to Hate, Mock, and Fear and Why. What’s going on with Ed Snowden and the Washington Post? Protocols of Moron: Millions dare call it conspiracy. Frida Berrigan reviews Almighty: Courage, Resistance and Existential Peril in the Nuclear Age by Dan Zak. Julia Belluz on how Amazon is a giant purveyor of medical quackery. The term “precious engineering research” is really inappropriate for a serious scholarly journal.
From the New Yorker, Adam Gopnik on New York’s rational response to terror. Donald Trump on terror is just McCarthyism for a new age. Donald Trump Jr.’s Skittles tweet fits a pattern. Eric Hananoki on how Donald Trump Jr. has become a hero to neo-Nazi websites. The Skittles uproar is a silly diversion from what Trump Jr. seriously believes. Kids, be careful who you vote for: Millennials who vote third-party could end up with their last choice instead of their first. Liberals have failed to teach millennials about the horror of George W. Bush. George H.W. Bush's defection is a big deal. Joss Whedon has launched a campaign to get you to vote — and not for Trump.