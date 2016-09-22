167 tiny maps tell a huge climate story: Temperature is mapped worldwide for every year from 1950 to 2016, showing startling change over time. An epic Middle East heat wave could be global warming’s hellish curtain-raiser. Let them drown: Naomi Klein on the violence of othering in a warming world. Climate change is putting us in a very bad mood. Climate change could make it too hot to work. Can economies rise as emissions fall? The evidence says yes. The upside of global warming: Luxury “Northwest Passage” cruises for the filthy rich. Global warming has now made the Northwest Passage a thing. A perfect storm: Climate change and overfishing. Climate change will reshape our national parks — here’s how they'll adapt. Anthrax-spewing zombie deer are the least of your warming planet worries: Diseased carcasses dating to World War II aren’t the only surprises coming our way, courtesy of climate change.
Cass R. Sunstein (Harvard) and Sebastian Bobadilla-Suarez, Stephanie C. Lazzaro, and Tali Sharot (UCL): How People Update Beliefs about Climate Change: Good News and Bad News. Partisan polarization on climate change is worse than ever. U.S. companies publicly support climate action, privately fund deniers. Fossil fuel industry risks losing $33 trillion to climate change. Obama on climate change: The trends are “terrifying”.