Michael Z. Green (Texas A&M): Negotiating While Black. Jared Bernstein on what racial injustice looks like in America’s economy. Patricia J. Williams on how the “ground” in “Stand Your Ground” means any place a white person is nervous: It’s not just about property anymore. Christine Emba on why not being “a racist” isn’t enough. The racism of good intentions: Carlos Lozada reviews Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America by Ibram X. Kendi and Bind Us Apart: How Enlightened Americans Invented Racial Segregation by Nicholas Guyatt. Zack Linly on why it’s time to stop talking about racism with white people: No more arguing with disingenuous folks who have nothing to lose.

Lisa A. Flores (Colorado) and Christy-Dale L. Sims (Denver): The Zero-Sum Game of Race and the Familiar Strangeness of President Obama. Claudia Garcia-Rojas interviews Simone Browne, author of Dark Matters: On the Surveillance of Blackness. I was a CIA whistleblower, now I’m a black inmate — here’s how I see American racism. The myth of the “race card”: Stacia L. Brown on Solange Knowles, Zendaya Coleman, and the perils of being a black woman who speaks up. Black women now the most educated group in US. Black women are most worried about the outcome of the 2016 election, poll finds.

African Americans worry Trump has awoken a resentment that won’t go away. Mike Pence: Trump and I believe there’s “far too much talk” about racism in policing. Could the Charlotte protests tip North Carolina to Trump? Darryl Pinckney on black lives and the police. If you don’t understand Black Lives Matter after Terence Crutcher’s death, you never will. Black man blissfully unaware his name going to be hashtag by end of week. Sarah Begley interviews Claudia Rankine: Society is “in a state of emergency”.