From Highline, the future of America is being written in this tiny office: It’s time to get interested in what Hillary’s policy team is up to. The key question on the Clinton Foundation is whether it saved lives — the answer is clearly yes. The abnormalization of Hillary Clinton: The notion that Clinton’s email scandal is disqualifying requires a suspension of any rational standards or historical memory. Terrorism fears likely benefit Clinton, not Trump: Tom Jacobs interviews Bethany Albertson, co-author of Anxious Politics: Democratic Citizenship in a Threatening World. I’m with her, not just against him: Jeffrey Goldfarb on Hillary Clinton for President. If you vote for Trump, then screw you: Drew Magary wants a word with anyone who’s about to be on the wrong side of history.

Donald Trump could actually win, putting Democrats who say he’s unfit for office in a tight spot. Rick Perlstein on how our political past is rarely prologue: “History, when done right, invites readers to tack between finding the familiar in the strange and the strange in the familiar”. Donald Trump on terror is just McCarthyism for a new age: While the Republican’s responses are hysterical, they fit with an American tradition of exploiting existential fear. Jelani Cobb on how the model for Donald Trump’s media relations is Joseph McCarthy. It’s Steve Bannon's world, we just live in it. Oculus founder Palmer Luckey is funding a Trump group that circulates dirty memes about Hillary Clinton. That idiot on your hunting message board might be Donald Trump Jr. Ivanka Trump’s business is thriving even as her dad’s reputation takes a beating.

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson is friendly and seems moderate — but then there’s this. Judd Legum on the myth of Gary Johnson: He’s attracting a lot of support from Millennials — but why? Confessions of a Ross Perot Voter: Bill Scher on why millennials should reconsider that vote for a third party. Charles Blow on the folly of the protest vote. Third-party candidates don’t have to be spoilers: It’s time to reform an electoral system in which voting for your first choice can lead to such perverse consequences.