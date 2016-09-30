A remote Pacific nation, threatened by rising seas: Climate change is threatening the livelihoods of the people of tiny Kiribati, and even the island nation’s existence — the government is making plans for the island’s demise. Sea level rise is already driving people from the Marshall Islands. Sea-level rise has claimed five whole islands in the Pacific: First scientific evidence. Should the United States save Tangier Island from oblivion? It’s the kind of choice that climate change will be forcing over and over. This is how South Florida ends. When will New York City sink? Even locals who believe climate change is real have a hard time grasping that their city will almost certainly be flooded beyond recognition. Flooding of coast, caused by global warming, has already begun: Scientists’ warnings that the rise of the sea would eventually imperil the United States’ coastline are no longer theoretical.