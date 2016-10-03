Justin Hughes (Loyola) and Robert P. Merges (UC-Berkeley): Copyright and Distributive Justice. Napster’s improbable journey: Matt Graves on how 1999’s rebel file-sharing software became 2016’s legal music service. In shift to streaming, music business has lost billions. Maybe Spotify isn’t killing the music industry after all. Will streaming music kill songwriting? These are the most timeless songs ever according to Spotify data. Music technology has changed — but do we actually listen to songs differently? The art of the playlist: Eric Harvey reviews Every Song Ever: Twenty Ways to Listen in an Age of Musical Plenty by Ben Ratliff (and more). Inside the playlist factory: At the most powerful companies in Silicon Valley, small teams of anonymous, hardcore music fans race to solve the record industry’s toughest problem.

Is the ubiquity of headphones just another emblem of catastrophic social decline, edging us even deeper into narcissism and unsociability? When you listen to music, you’re never alone: Technology hasn’t diminished the social quality of listening to music. The big data jukebox: When AllMusic launched 25 years ago, it wasn’t an obvious big data play, but it became one — hidden in its millions of entries is music’s collective history. Google set to explore making music with AI. The first pop song ever written by artificial intelligence is pretty good, actually.