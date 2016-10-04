Shenila Khoja-Moolji (Penn): The Sounds of Racialized Masculinities: Examining the Affective Pedagogies of Allahu Akbar. Colombia just voted no on its plebiscite for peace — here’s why and what it means (and more). Deutsche Bank’s $10-billion scandal: Ed Caesar on how a scheme to help Russians secretly funnel money offshore unravelled. Apparently, your preference for cute animals vs. inspirational content says a lot about your personality. 4chan is on death’s door and that’s a win for feminism. Christopher Ingraham on why thousands of millionaires don’t pay federal income taxes. Explaining the viral rumor that Hillary Clinton wanted to drone-strike Julian Assange. More than 40 percent of Americans cannot name VP candidates. How much will Tuesday’s VP debate matter: Not a lot, or not at all? Recent history suggests VP debate will be worth watching.
From Vanity Fair, Graydon Carter on Donald Trump: The Ugly American (with apologies to Lederer and Burdick). Trump’s implication that PTSD is a sign of weakness is dangerous. What happens to Trump’s remaining popularity if the Clinton campaign can persuasively argue that his charmed financial life owes more to tax avoidance than shrewdness? All the Candidate’s Men: Christie, Giuliani, Ailes, Gingrich — what’s the unifying theme? “If only there was a billionaire willing to stand up against bullies who push vicious gossip and sex tape rumors on the internet”. Antisemites and white supremacists declare “holy crusade” against Milo Yiannopoulos. Madison Malone Kircher on how the Anti-Defamation League decided Pepe the Frog was a symbol of anti-Semitism. Matt Furie, the creator of Pepe the Frog, is voting for Hillary.