Michael Zurn and Pieter de Wilde (WZB): Debating Globalization: Cosmopolitanism and Communitarianism as Political Ideologies. Robert J. Shiller on the coming anti-national revolution. Fei Deng and Ming Du (Surrey): International Standards as Global Public Goods in the World Trading System. Bryan Schonfeld on why the U.S. needs the World Trade Organization. How much do we really know about global trade’s impacts? Mark Thoma on the toughest question about global trade. From The Economist, the consensus in favour of open economies is cracking, says John O’Sullivan — is globalisation no longer a good thing? Why they’re wrong: Globalisation’s critics say it benefits only the elite — in fact, a less open world would hurt the poor most of all. Does globalization hurt poor workers? It’s complicated. Is globalization bad for the global poor? This study ran an experiment to find out. Free trade lowers prices — but not on things poor people need (and it pushes up housing prices). Scott Sumner on how globalization is not the problem, it’s the solution.
Frederic G. Sourgens (Washburn): Supernational Law. David Dayen on the big problem with the Trans-Pacific Partnership’s super court that we’re not talking about: Financiers will use it to bet on lawsuits, while taxpayers foot the bill. More wealth, more jobs, but not for everyone: Peter Goodman on what fuels the backlash on trade. Who hates free trade treaties? Surprisingly, not voters. Trump, Clinton target trade deals at a time when globalization is stalling. Trump and Clinton’s free trade retreat: Dan Roberts in Washington and Ryan Felton on a pivotal moment for the world’s economic future. Hillary Clinton calls for “smart and fair trade” — what is that? Donald Trump’s experts are basing his trade policy on a remarkably silly mistake. Justin Wolfers on why a President Trump could start a trade war with surprising ease. Kurt Eichenwald on how Donald Trump ditched U.S. steel workers in favor of China.