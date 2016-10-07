Simon Caney (Oxford): The Struggle for Climate Justice in a Non-Ideal World. Willis Jenkins (Virginia): The Turn to Virtue in Climate Ethics: Wickedness and Goodness in the Anthropocene. Dale Jamieson reviews The Anthropocene Project: Virtue in the Age of Climate Change by Byron Williston. Scientists have finally decided we are in the “age of humans”. Eric Biber (UC-Berkeley): Law in the Anthropocene Epoch. Jorge E. Vinuales (Cambridge): Law and the Anthropocene. A climate scientist and economist made big bucks betting on global warming. Piers Sellers on space, climate change, and the real meaning of theory. Socialism or Whole Foods: Alyssa Battistoni on Luxemburgian answers to our climate crisis. Yugank Goyal reviews The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable by Amitav Ghosh.
Why the worst storms will just keep getting worse: Is Hurricane Matthew a sign of things to come? Rush Limbaugh pretty sure liberals can’t wait for Hurricane Matthew to kill everybody. Matt Drudge is an idiot who could be making a hurricane more dangerous: The real conspiracy is climate denial (and more). Climate denial’s internal contradictions spring from a need to defend economic doctrine. A powerful judge’s subtle, chilling attack on a free press: If you care about climate change, a federal judge indicates that you better shut your mouth. Why is the media not raising climate change as part of the presidential race?
Scientists say 2014 was a turning point for climate change — and it’s all thanks to China. No country on Earth is taking the 2 degree climate target seriously: If we mean what we say, no more new fossil fuels, anywhere. Bill McKibben on recalculating the climate math: The numbers on global warming are even scarier than we thought. Goodbye world: We’ve passed the carbon tipping point for good.