Trump-nightmare

Kira Hall and Donna M. Goldstein (Colorado) and Matthew Bruce Ingram (Texas): The Hands of Donald Trump: Entertainment, Gesture, Spectacle. Donald Trump’s ventures began with a lot of hype — here’s how they turned out. Donald Trump’s long history of racism, from the 1970s to 2016. Donald Trump doesn’t care if you’re innocent: The Republican nominee continues to insist that five men exonerated in a notorious case were guilty. Storm and menace: Josh Marshall on how the 2016 political cycle has deeply intensified Jews’ collective attachment to the Democratic party, both in voting and political giving. Jill Harth speaks out about alleged groping by Donald Trump. Libby Nelson on Donald Trump’s history of misogyny, sexism, and harassment: A comprehensive review.

Jill Filipovic on how Donald Trump’s “pussy” comment is the root of sexual violence. Farai Chideya: Let’s talk about consent. Donald Trump may be a crass misogynist who thinks women exist for his own pleasure but you, Paul Ryan, are just as bad if not worse. If you have spent your career brutalizing and dehumanizing women legislatively rather than personally, you are no better. The real Donald Trump: Republicans who tried to pretend for months his vile misogyny was just an act can no longer hide from the truth. The GOP owns Trump’s misogyny, too: In the wake of his latest controversy, Republicans are trying to distance themselves from Donald Trump — it is far too little, too late.

The horror is everything the GOP could tolerate about Trump, and why: Republicans supported his vision of a whites-only America until he posed a threat to the voters the party needs. You knew who Trump was when you endorsed him, Republican leaders: You will never live down what you’ve done. Republicans shouldn’t be demanding Trump apologize — they should apologize for backing him: “The evidence was there, in spades, all along for anyone who wanted to see. But partisan and ideological incentives made them not want to see”. Republicans are already discussing what the party should represent after Trump loses.

Some Republicans want Mike Pence to replace Trump at the top of the ticket — but no one is more tainted by Trump’s awfulness than Pence. Mike Pence enabled Donald Trump — stop saying he’d make a good president. A poll finds GOP voters want the party to stand by Trump. Prominent evangelicals still backing Trump after lewd video. Crisis of faith: David Cay Johnston on Donald Trump’s revelations and the hypocrisy of the Christian Right (and more). The Religious Right’s devotion to Donald Trump will end the movement as we know it.

The Republican Party’s Trump-nightmare just got much worse. For Trump’s Congressional backers, hell is empty, and all the demons are here. Two weeks ago, supporting Trump was what you did if you were a Republican; today, abandoning Trump is what you do if you’re a decent person. Trump says he’ll never quit, but GOP exodus has begun. This is a worst-case scenario for the GOP: Donald Trump is going to war with his Republican critics. A wounded Donald Trump is about to go rabid: Facing political extinction, Trump is out to save his brand by painting Hillary Clinton as a rape-enabler. Puzzled about Republicans and Trump? Game theory helps.

Kurt Eichenwald on how Donald Trump supporters attack journalists. We told you so: Ben Smith on the MSM, vindicated. Republicans are paying the price for their addiction to their own media. “Get ready folks. The MSM is starting to feel uncomfortable. Now that Trump’s in serious trouble they’re going shift to Clinton. I feel it”.

Danielle Allen on how Donald Trump is a walking, talking example of the tyrannical soul. A Donald Trump presidency would bring shame on this country.