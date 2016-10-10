Paul O’Connor (Lingnan): Skateboard Philanthropy: Inclusion and Prefigurative Politics. Colombians rejected “transitional justice” for guerrillas — they want criminal justice instead. Maia Szalavitz on why we ignore thousands of killings in the Philippines: The victims were drug users. How to effectively ban abortion: Marianne Le Nabat on the Polish Black Monday strike and its consequences. Someone mailed feces to four philosophers: A disquisition. Peter Thiel’s lawyer isn’t stopping his war on journalists. Michael Regnier on George Price, the altruistic man who died trying to prove selflessness doesn’t exist. GOP senator Jeff Flake: “Nobody really believes” that next prez should get SCOTUS pick. Ryan Lizza on Kellyanne Conway’s political machinations: Can the first woman to run a Republican Presidential campaign reform Donald Trump?
Trump meets history’s lowest presidential debate threshold by not getting himself thrown off the ticket. A competent woman just debated a man who has no idea what he’s talking about. Donald Trump went there, on every scandal, real or fake. Donald Trump’s threat to imprison Hillary Clinton is a threat to democracy. Donald Trump just summed up his totalitarian vision for America in 4 words. Dara Lind on how Donald Trump wants his supporters to know he’s dead serious about putting Hillary Clinton in jail (and on how President Donald Trump could ruin his enemies’ lives). “And this, folks, is exactly how It Could Happen Here”. Now the Republican Party is in an even worse bind than it was before the debate — they can’t live with Trump, and they can’t live without him.