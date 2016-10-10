Eli Cook (Haifa): The Neoclassical Club: Irving Fisher and the Progressive Origins of Neoliberalism. Naeem Inayatullah (Ithaca) and David Blaney (Macalester): Liberal IPE as a Colonial Science. Peter Galbacs (BGF): Reassessing Contemporary Macroeconomics on Methodological Grounds: A Weberian Approach. The state of macroeconomics is not good: If you think international relations theory has problems, let me introduce you to the most influential and problematic subfield of economics. A radical new approach to the field of economics: Ebba Boye interviews Anwar Shaikh, author of Capitalism: Competition, Conflict and Crisis. Data geeks are taking over economics. All of a sudden, economists are getting real jobs. Goodbye, ivory tower — hello, Silicon Valley candy store.

Brad DeLong on the public square and economists. Economics has a major blind spot: “Incomplete models aren’t the only way that econ fails to take politics into account. Another is that economists rarely think about the political feasibility of their proposals”. Why the public has stopped paying attention to economists. How do you sift through 794 economic blog posts in a single morning? How I learnt to love the economic blogosphere.

Nobel prize in economics 2016 awarded to Oliver Hart and Bengt Holmstrom (and more). Justin Fox on where the Economics Nobel came from. The political slant of the Nobel Prize in Economics: Avner Offer, co-author of The Nobel Factor: The Prize in Economics, Social Democracy, and the Market Turn, explains how it has legitimized free-market thinking over time.