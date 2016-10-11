Sionaidh Douglas-Scott (Oxford): Brexit, Article 50 and the Contested British Constitution. Should Colombian president Santos decline the Nobel Peace Prize? That’s what Vietnam’s Le Duc Tho did in 1973 — whatever Santos does, let’s hope he uses the award to advance the cause of peace. A satirical travel advisory for Africans visiting the US hits close to home on two continents. Robert Farley on Russia and the 2016 campaign: “It’s worth ruminating for a bit just how odd of a situation we find ourselves in”. From New Left Review, Nancy Fraser on contradictions of capital and care. Michael Marder and Slavoj Zizek on Hamid Dabashi and the breakdown of rational argumentation. Christina Cauterucci on a guide to hygge, the Danish concept of coziness that basically means “candlelit uterus”. Can the “higher” and “lower” flourish equally in an intimate relationship? George Scialabba on the higher happiness. Losing the war on unhappiness: Historian of “positive thinking” Mitch Horowitz declares surrender — almost.