Peter Niesen (Hamburg): Constituent Power in Global Constitutionalism. Cormac S. Mac Amhlaigh (Edinburgh): Harmonising Global Constitutionalism. Christine Schwobel-Patel (Liverpool): The Political Economy of Global Constitutionalism. Esref Aksu (Melbourne): What, Then, is “Global” about Global Governance? Hayley Stevenson (Sheffield): The Wisdom of the Many in Global Governance: An Epistemic-Democratic Defence of Diversity and Inclusion. Matthew Stephen (WZB): Emerging Powers and Emerging Trends in Global Governance. Ming-Sung Kuo (Warwick): Rethinking the Law-Space Nexus in Global Governance: The Case of Global Administrative Law. Luke Ulas (Frankfurt): Doing Things by Halves: On Intermediary Global Institutional Proposals. Cecilia Tortajada (NUS): Nongovernmental Organizations and Influence on Global Public Policy. Asafa Jalata (Tennessee): Reimagining Global Social Movements in the Perspective of Egalitarian Democracy.