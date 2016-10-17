From Mother Jones, Sarah Posner and David Neiwert on how Trump took hate groups mainstream. The alt-Right was conjured out of pearl clutching and media attention (and more). These charts show exactly how racist and radical the alt-Right has gotten this year. David Duke and other white supremacists see Trump’s rise as way to increase role in mainstream politics. Meet the horde of neo-Nazis, Klansmen, and other extremist leaders endorsing Donald Trump. Montana Republicans warmly embrace a white nationalist’s legislative candidacy. The white flight of Derek Black: A former heir to a racial nationalist movement reconsiders the ideology he once helped spread. Does this meme prove Donald Trump is a white supremacist? The perversion of Pepe the Frog: In hijacking the amphibian character, the alt-Right is defiling a great tradition of racial commentary in cartoons. Alt-Right trolls are using these code words for racial slurs online.

D.D. Guttenplan interviews Milo Yiannopoulos, the most hated man on the Internet, on the alt-Right, why Donald Trump is a cultural candidate, and why he thinks America should be great again. Who believes slavery wasn’t really that bad? I did — William Black on confessions of a former neo-Confederate. Isaac Bailey on how Trump exposed America’s white identity crisis: The GOP nominee’s greatest legacy will be that he forced us to confront racist demons we thought were mostly behind us. White people explain why they feel oppressed. Old whine, new bottles: Michael Kazin on Trump and American populism. Being a bumpkin: Oliver Lee Bateman on the Gordian knot of white-trash identity (and more). Sarah Smarsh on how the liberal media elite failed working-class Americans: Trump supporters are not the caricatures journalists depict. Where are the profiles of Clinton country? The mainstream media has reported the heck out of Trump voters — not so much with Clinton voters.

Were Kansas white terrorists self-radicalized or was it Trumpism? “We need white people to be our eyes and ears and alert us to the growing radicalization and extremism in their communities. #KansasPlot” Why won’t Trump say the words, “radical Christian terrorism”?