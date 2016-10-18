From Political Science and Politics, Kelly Dittmar (Rutgers): Watching Election 2016 with a Gender Lens; Ryan L. Claassen (Kent State) and John Barry Ryan (Stony Brook): Social Desirability, Hidden Biases, and Support for Hillary Clinton; and Leslie Caughell (Virginia Wesleyan): When Playing the Woman Card is Playing Trump: Assessing the Efficacy of Framing Campaigns as Historic. Men are treating 2016 as a “normal” election; women aren’t. Why Michelle Obama is Hillary’s strongest surrogate: The first lady has license to speak out about all the frustration and pain that Trump’s misogyny has caused Clinton and other women. Reminder: Hillary Clinton is extraordinarily popular — if you don’t count white people. Don’t let Trump’s toxic masculinity overshadow Hillary’s historic achievement. A review essay on the anti-Clinton brigade’s four-letter word obsession. Fear of a feminist future: Laurie Penny on how the alt-Right hopes to be saved by the apocalypse.

Robert Costa and Philip Rucker on Hillary Clinton, Paul Ryan and the relationship that could shape Washington. Kevin Drum on why our future is in Paul Ryan’s hands. An unanticipated wave election could hand them the White House and both chambers of Congress — are they prepared to govern? The Clinton agenda: A large margin of victory will be needed for an effective presidency. Republican voters could help usher in an imperial Clinton presidency. Will Clinton move to the right? Liberals are watching. What Hillary Clinton’s hacked Goldman Sachs speech transcripts tell us. Doyle McManus on what the WikiLeaks emails tell us about Hillary Clinton. Hillary Rodham Clinton may be the first feminist president. Expect violent threats: Australia’s first female leader Julia Gillard on public life. Hillary has a power that no one can take away — not even Trump.

Why do Republicans hate America? Their vision of the country is at odds with the reality. Donald Trump reveals evangelical rifts that could shape politics for years. Republicans created the “voter fraud” monster — now it’s tearing their party apart. Voter fraud: It would be literally insane to try to steal an election in the way Donald Trump is alleging. Chris Ashby on why the election is not rigged. Donald Trump’s claims of a “rigged” election have renewed fears of unrest on Election Day — it’s time for Republicans to stand up for our democracy. Donald Trump’s unpatriotic campaign: His promise to make America great again is backed by a threat to burn it down.

Why Trump could still pull off a surprise: You Americans should learn the lesson of the Brexit shocker, and the stunning success of right-wing populists in Austria and France. Jonathan Bernstein on how the polls could be wrong.