Sebastian Musch (HfJS): The Atomic Priesthood and Nuclear Waste Management: Religion, Sci-fi Literature and the End of Our Civilization. The true scale of nuclear bombs is totally frightening. Ria Misra on where we will grow food after we scorch the Earth. EU commissioner warns of ISIS influx as Iraq steps up Mosul offensive. Being overweight is stigmatized in most countries around the world, but does obsessive talk about excess fat lead to weight reduction — or to cruel, useless shaming? From Jacobin, David Madden and Peter Marcuse on the permanent crisis of housing: Under capitalism, housing is never secure for the working class. Why no one knows about the largest prison strike in U.S. history. Robert L. Bettinger on his book Orderly Anarchy: Sociopolitical Evolution in Aboriginal California.
Women know why Donald Trump’s accusers stayed silent for so long. Donald Trump is running some really insecure email servers. WikiLeaks has revealed documents from Hillary Clinton’s campaign; one discovery so far? Not every email is newsworthy. Right-wing media is already Trumpified — that’s bad news for Trump TV and for the Republican establishment, too. John McCain announced the dawn of a new winner-take-all era in Washington. Chuck Grassley: Senate “can’t just simply stonewall” a Clinton SCOTUS nominee. Curt Schilling planning Senate run against Elizabeth Warren.