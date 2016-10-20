Christian Munthe (Gothenburg): The Black Hole Challenge: Precaution, Existential Risks and the Problem of Knowledge Gaps. Luis L Schenoni (Notre Dame): Subsystemic Unipolarities: South America and Southern Africa. Joshua Hammer on the terrible battle for Mosul. The battle for Mosul: ISIS reportedly using civilians as human shields as thousands attempt to flee. In Europe, the Green Party is a force, while in the U.S., it’s irrelevant — here’s why. “Citizen journalism” is a catastrophe — it’ll only get worse. To the First Lady, with love: Four thank-you notes to Michelle Obama, who has spent the past eight years quietly and confidently changing the course of American history. Dungeons and Dragons is changing how it makes books: “We live in a post Game of Thrones world”. If you’re ever dissed in a hacked email, try to respond like Larry Lessig.