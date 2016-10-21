From Culture Machine, a special issue on drone culture. Wazhmah Osman (Temple): Jamming the Simulacrum: On Drones, Virtual Reality, and Real Wars. Lauren Wilcox (Cambridge): Embodying Algorithmic War: Gender, Race, and the Posthuman in Drone Warfare. Harry van der Linden (Butler): Arguments against Drone Warfare with a Focus on the Immorality of Remote Control Killing and “Deadly Surveillance”. The first drone strike: On Nov. 14, 2001, a weapons system designed to defeat Soviets tanks on the plains of Europe appeared in the sky over Kabul, Afghanistan. Killer robots are coming and these people are trying to stop them: Forget about drones, forget about dystopian sci-fi — a terrifying new generation of autonomous weapons is already here. Nuclear-armed drones? They may be closer than you think.

David Cole reviews Drone: Remote Control Warfare by Hugh Gusterson (and more); The Assassination Complex: Inside the Government’s Secret Drone Warfare Program by Jeremy Scahill and the staff of The Intercept; Drones and the Future of Armed Conflict: Ethical, Legal, and Strategic Implications, ed. David Cortright, Rachel Fairhurst, and Kristen Wall; and Drone Wars: Transforming Conflict, Law, and Policy, ed. Peter L. Bergen and Daniel Rothenberg. Pentagon confronts a new threat from ISIS: Exploding drones. U.S. releases rules for airstrike killings of terror suspects. Are there any limits on Obama’s drone war, really? A newly released document reveals that the administration’s rules for drone warfare are full of workarounds and loopholes. Is Obama’s drone war moral? Matt Peterson on the ethics of defensive killing. Heather M. Roff and P.W. Singer on how the next president will decide the fate of killer robots — and the future of war.