George Lawson (LSE): Within and Beyond the “Fourth Generation” of Revolutionary Theory. Helle Lykkebo (Copenhagen): Carnophilia: The Sexual Obsession of Eating Baby Animals. What is the Islamic State without a state? Control of territory is at the core of ISIS ideology — but the group can outlast its recent losses. “The wall is a fantasy”: A week in the borderlands with migrants and guards. If Hillary Clinton wins, she won’t be able to implement any of her agenda, right? Wrong. What are we allowed to say? David Bromwich reviews Free Speech: Ten Principles for a Connected World by Timothy Garton Ash; Reclaiming Conversation: The Power of Talk in a Digital Age by Sherry Turkle; Democracy, Expertise and Academic Freedom: A First Amendment Jurisprudence for the Modern State by Robert Post; Freedom of Speech: Mightier than the Sword by David Shipler; and Trigger Warning: Is the Fear of Being Offensive Killing Free Speech? by Mick Hume.

Scott Shackelford and Amanda Craig (Indiana), Bruce Schneier, Michael Sulmeyer, Anne E. Boustead, Ben Buchanan, and Trey Herr (Harvard), and Jessica Zhanna Malekos Smith (UC-Davis): Making Democracy Harder to Hack: Should Elections Be Classified as “Critical Infrastructure”? Thomas Rid on how Russia pulled off the biggest election hack in U.S. history: Putin, Wikileaks, the NSA and the DNC email fiasco that gave Trump and Clinton another reason to be at odds. Why is Assange helping Trump?

A short history of white people rigging elections: If Trump supporters really loved law and order, they wouldn’t be going around calling the election “rigged”. Trump’s rigged election talk is reaping what Republican leaders have sowed. RNC warns against poll watching, citing decades-old court decree. When Donald Trump says he may not concede, imagine what his voters are hearing. Jonathan Chait on six fatal problems the GOP’s new talking point equating Trump’s “rigged” fantasies with Al Gore in 2000.

“Rip the baby out of the womb”: What Donald Trump got wrong about abortion in America. “Nasty woman” becomes the feminist rallying cry Hillary Clinton was waiting for. 2016’s manifest misogyny: At the second Presidential debate, Trump declared Clinton a fighter — but what she’s had to fight all along is sexism like his. Remember when we thought climate change would matter this election? While you were watching the debate, Trump just launched Trump TV. Trump TV? CNN’s Jeff Zucker explains how he became Donald’s useful idiot.