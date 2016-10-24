From PS: Political Science and Politics, Patrick A. Stewart, Austin D. Eubanks, and Jason Miller (Arkansas): "Please Clap": Applause, Laughter, and Booing during the 2016 GOP Presidential Primary Debates; Marty Cohen (James Madison), David Karol (Maryland), Hans Noel (Georgetown), and John Zaller (UCLA): Party Versus Faction in the Reformed Presidential Nominating System; Wayne P. Steger (DePaul): Conditional Arbiters: The Limits of Political Party Influence in Presidential Nominations; and Matthew C. MacWilliams (Mass): Who Decides When The Party Doesn't? Authoritarian Voters and the Rise of Donald Trump.

How fascist is Donald Trump? There's actually a formula for that. These factors predict how likely you are to support Donald Trump. Why Trump supporters are so susceptible to conspiracy theories: The paranoid style in American politics has its roots in a deep insecurity. Sympathy for the Devil: Refusing to engage with Trump's base will only guarantee the growth of the far Right. "Real worry is that @realDonaldTrump's banner will be picked up by someone much smarter and more self-disciplined next time".

Breitbart News, a right-wing website closely tied to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, is taking its war against House Speaker Paul Ryan to new levels. Martin Longman on how the GOP will split apart next year. Richard Branson: Donald Trump told me he wanted "to spend the rest of his life" getting revenge. Note to Donald Trump: This is why you can't run government like a business. Trump hotels ditching name for new hotels. Ivanka Trump fights to save the brand. Stephen E. Nash on the way Trump wears his cap.