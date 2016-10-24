The Illiberal International

Camil Alexandru Parvu (Bucharest): Populism, Cosmopolitanism and the Reconfiguration of Contemporary Politics. Takis Pappas (CEU): Are Populist Leaders "Charismatic"? The Evidence from Europe. Tim Vlandas and Daphne Halikiopoulou (Reading): Why Far Right Parties Do Well at Times of Crisis: The Role of Labour Market Institutions. James F Downes (Hong Kong): Extreme Right-Wing and Center Right Party Competition on the Salience of Immigration: Evidence from the 2008-2013 Economic Crisis in Europe. The introduction to Trouble on the Far Right: Contemporary Right-Wing Strategies and Practices in Europe, ed. Maik Fielitz and Laura Lotte Laloire. From Public Seminar, Agata Lisiak on fearing the foreign on Europe's streets. In face of Brexit, signs of E.U. pulling together. Brexit is part of a much longer contest between governance by experts and governance by citizens. As Brexit becomes ever more a reality, central and eastern European migrants in the UK are facing a growing backlash.

France's National Front draws strength from Brexit: The party has long shrouded racism in the language of "self-determination" — now, they feel vindicated. How Marine Le Pen has upended French politics: Six months before the presidential election, the dominance of the National Front has shaken up the country's establishment parties. Nicolas Hube and Naomi Truan (Paris): France: The Reluctance to Use the Word Populism as a Concept. The new star of Germany's far Right: Frauke Petry is a mother, a scientist, and the leader of the country's most successful nationalist phenomenon since the Second World War. The end of German populist exceptionalism: The right-wing AfD is to stay, and will constrain Merkel's leadership — but less so than in neighbouring EU countries.

Quo vadis, Poland? Shlomo Avineri on the motivation behind the recent legislation on historical matters introduced by the current Polish government. David Ost on the Hungarian and Polish new Right in power. The Illiberal International: Slawomir Sierakowski on the Hungarian/Polish nationalist axis. Luxembourg calls for Hungary to be kicked out of European Union.