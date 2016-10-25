From The Upshot, Jasmine C. Lee and Kevin Quealy on the 281 people, places and things Donald Trump has insulted on Twitter: A complete list. Imagine a sane Donald Trump: You know he's a nut — what if he weren't? A guide for undecided Republicans: Choosing a president isn't easy in this election, but here are three ways a principled conservative might vote. Republicans threaten lawsuits over TV ads linking them to Donald Trump. Trump's greatest service to America may be ending Paul Ryan's career. Republicans' worst nightmare isn't what they think it is: Donald Trump might refuse to concede defeat — but he could do something much worse to the GOP. Does Donald Trump believe in anything but himself? The Republican candidate's fascist impulses are frequently rooted in his own self-interest.
Republicans told their voters that politics is inherently evil — that stuck them with Trump. The Right is giving up on democracy: It's not just Donald Trump and his fans who think the system is rigged. Yes, American democracy could break down: It might not be Trump, but our system is more vulnerable to a demagogue than you'd think. The GOP is breaking — it's not Trump's fault. The GOP must do something about the conservative media industrial complex if it wants to survive. It will take conservatives a lot of work to clean up after Trump — we should start now. Is Donald Trump a fake Republican or the ultimate Republican? It's Trump's party — don't let anyone pretend otherwise.