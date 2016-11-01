James Comey argued privately that it was too close to Election Day for the United States government to name Russia as meddling in the U.S. election. Somehow, #Comeygate just got even worse: We now know Comey really did apply two different standards to Trump and Clinton. James Comey's Republican critics are growing by the hour (and more and more). James Comey has been abusing his power for years. NY Daily News calls for FBI Director James Comey's ouster. Ian Millhiser on the case for firing James Comey. How Comey can clean up the mess he made of Hillary Clinton's emails. Does anyone know what happened to those 22 million emails from the Bush White House?

Clinton's critics know she's guilty, they're just trying to decide what she's guilty of. Two experts say Trump should be investigated for criminal tax evasion. Lawsuits show that Trump's companies regularly delete emails and other records. Trump's companies destroyed emails in defiance of court orders. Was a Trump server communicating with Russia? This spring, a group of computer scientists set out to determine whether hackers were interfering with the Trump campaign — they found something they weren't expecting.

Working the refs: How the Right uses the weak-minded. How the Hillary Clinton outrage cycle took over the media: Outlets feed the impression that Clinton is a criminal without letting facts stand in the way. Gil Troy on understanding "Clintipathy": A pathological hatred of the Clintons. GOP hatred of Clinton will poison our politics for years to come. Get ready for four more years of Clinton scandals.

"So, to recap. Trump will go on trial in November accused of racketeering, and again in December accused of child rape. He is a sexual predator, hasn't released his tax returns, and has used his foundation's money to pay his legal fees. He has abused the family of a war hero and — oh, but let's talk about some emails Hillary didn't send from someone else's computer, that weren't a crime anyway, because that's how to choose a president. Come on, America. Focus."

In private, Donald Trump admits "if we don't" win, "that's okay, too": He's whipping his supporters into a frenzy anyway. Don't ignore the danger signs presented by Donald Trump's militant supporters. Simon Johnson on the consequences of a Trump shock.