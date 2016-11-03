From Vox, Lam Thuy Vo on how 220 years of census data proves race is a social construct. All mixed up: What do we call people of multiple backgrounds? Victoria M. Massie on 5 racist stereotypes that historically were the opposite of what they are today. Seeing colors: Some liberals used to pride themselves on not seeing race; no — we must see it and think about it. Is diversity for white people? Carlos Lozada reviews We Gon' Be Alright: Notes on Race and Resegregation by Jeff Chang. The difference between racism and colorism: An excerpt from Same Family, Different Colors: Confronting Colorism in America's Diverse Families by Lori L. Tharps. Is America more divided by race or class? The trouble with anti-antiracism: Movements targeting racial disparities aren't distracting attention from class inequality — they're part of a broader radicalization against American capitalism.

When all boats aren't lifted: Lindsey Gilbert interviews Eddie Glaude, author of Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul. Deeply rooted: William Bryant Miles on the complex equation of what makes you black. Humanizing blackness: Ebony A. Utley interviews Tommy J. Curry on defining blackness and its future. William Darity on the Latino flight to whiteness: Based upon trends in racial self-classification, one has to be skeptical about the emergence of "majority-minority" America. Witnessing white flight from an Asian ethnoburb: If diversity is so important to liberal whites, why do they keep fleeing ethnically diverse suburbia? "You look like the help": Mari Santos on the disturbing link between Asian skin color and status. New York Times: #thisis2016, and South Asians are Asians, too #brownAsians.

Karthick Ramakrishnan on how Asian Americans became Democrats: The last two decades have seen a major shift in the party preferences of Asian Americans, but they're still not deeply engaged in civic life. Now is the time to express solidarity with "our Arab-American brothers and sisters". White House wants to add new racial category for Middle Eastern people.