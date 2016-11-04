George Rossolatos (Kassel): Holy Shit: On the Consumption of Oneself through Taboo Speech Acts. Ferdinand Fellmann (TU Chemnitz) and Rebecca Walsh (Munster): From Sexuality to Eroticism: The Making of the Human Mind. Sudden power is a scourge — and not just in politics. How can you tell if someone is kind? Ask how rich they are. Bookish fools: The book has always been a sign of status and refinement; a declaration of self-worth — even for those who hate to read. Shop till you drop: How corporate America is cashing in on the end of the world. Louis Menand on cultural criticism and the way we live now. Neoliberalism is creating loneliness — that's what's wrenching society apart. Was 2016 a missed opportunity for Libertarians? Presidential nominee Gary Johnson thought this would be his year — he was wrong. Masha Gessen on Trump, Putin and the new politics of conspiracy.

The chilling implications of the FBI's latest attack on Hillary Clinton: Innocent until proven guilty, unless someone in the FBI doesn't like you. "The FBI is Trumpland": Anti-Clinton atmosphere spurred leaks, sources say. Meet Donald Trump's top FBI fanboy: Trump supporters with strong ties to the agency kept talking about surprises and leaks to come — and come they did.