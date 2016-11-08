Paul Bowman (Cardiff): The Definition of Martial Arts Studies. The Paris climate accord is a big fucking deal, now more than ever. Venezuela, a failing state: Once the richest country in South America, it now has the world's highest inflation rate and is plagued by hunger and violent crime — how did this happen? Stop calling the United States a banana republic: The cavalier use of the term, by everyone from Robby Mook to Vladimir Putin, is morally obtuse. A starting point for politics: Bruce Robbins on the radical life and times of Stuart Hall. Your wifi-connected thermostat can take down the whole Internet — the government has to get involved in the "Internet of Things". A month into her 10-year term, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden is already making waves, removing Register of Copyrights Maria Pallante from her post, a move that has raised concern in the content industries.