2016, a liberal odyssey: While Trump may fetishize a past that is retrograde, liberals and progressives have also demonstrated a troubling tendency to fetishize a future that they presume is on their side. Red neighbor, blue neighbor: Joshua Rothman reviews Good Neighbors: The Democracy of Everyday Life in America by Nancy Rosenblum. Something has been going badly wrong in the neighborhoods that support Trump. A new theory for why Trump voters are so angry that actually makes sense: Jeff Guo interviews Katherine Cramer, author of The Politics of Resentment: Rural Consciousness in Wisconsin and the Rise of Scott Walker. Is America a failed state and society? It looks truly possible. The Hillary Clinton hate campaign has twisted America: Much of the blame for the lack of civil political discourse is down to Newt Gingrich.

Julian Assange swears he didn't want to influence the election. The media rapture of Donald Trump: He marketed himself, they spread the word — both made out like bandits. Shame on us, the American media: The press blew this election, with potentially horrifying consequences. Media obsession with a bullshit email scandal helped Trump to the White House.

The unthinkably high stakes for climate change that we've completely ignored this election: The next president will make decisions that will echo for centuries.There's no way around it: Donald Trump is going to be a disaster for the climate.

Donald Trump is the new world disorder: By electing the Republican nominee, America has abdicated its role as the guarantor of the international liberal order (and more). "Bottom line: the man is mentally ill. He is vengeful. And he has nuclear weapons." Here is the song of the day.

Forget Canada: Stay and fight for American democracy.