From Congressional Research Service, a report on Ukraine: Current issues and U.S. policy. Mikhail A. Molchanov (St. Thomas): A Squeezed Country: Ukraine between Europe and Eurasia. The victory of Ukraine: Anne Applebaum reviews The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine by Serhii Plokhy; "Tell Them We Are Starving": The 1933 Soviet Diaries of Gareth Jones; and Gareth Jones: Eyewitness to the Holodomor by Ray Gamache. Signs of trouble in Ukraine prompt question: What's Vladimir Putin up to? Hackers publish Kremlin aide's e-mails, allege plan to destabilize Ukraine. Stefan Auer (Hong Kong): Carl Schmitt in the Kremlin: The Ukraine Crisis and the Return of Geopolitics.

Cristian Nitoiu (LSE): Aspiration of a Great Power? Russia's Path to an Assertiveness in the International Arena under Putin. How Russia's new defense doctrine is like Fox News. As Russia reasserts itself, U.S. intelligence agencies focus anew on the Kremlin. Vladimir Putin is bringing back the 1930s. In Return to Cold War, Robert Legvold gives a succinct, lucid, fairly dispassionate and almost incessantly even-handed presentation of relations between the United States and Russia, writes Scott McLemee. Bear, Bolshevik, buffoon, spy: The American tradition of fearing Russia — the Cold War is over, but Americans still hold on to stereotypes.

The growing danger of military conflict with Russia: There are no risk-free options. War with Russia looms, says former NATO General Richard Shirreff in new book, 2017 War with Russia. Ultra-nationalist "war camps" train Russian youths. Why Russians like Vladimir Putin's wars: Russia is the poster child for electoral authoritarianism. A transition from Stalinism to "Goodfellas": On the strongest evidence to date of the kind of state Russia actually is — a mafia state. More of Kremlin's opponents are ending up dead. A Russian journalist describes how journalism died in Russia. Turns out you can't trust Russian hackers anymore.

What do Russian leftists dream about? A collective portrait. The strange sympathy of the far Left for Putin: Jill Stein and Jeremy Corbyn have been among the apologists for Russia's crimes in Syria — alongside Donald Trump.

From NYRB, a review essay on the real power of Putin by Benjamin Nathans.