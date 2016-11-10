Tina Fetner and Melanie Heath (McMaster): Do Same-Sex and Straight Weddings Aspire To the Fairytale? Women's Conformity and Resistance to Traditional Weddings. Brett M. Frischmann (Cardozo) and Evan Selinger (RIT): Engineering Humans with Contracts. Twitter trolls are actually hurting democracy: They are shutting down politicians who try to engage with citizens. A critique of ally politics: An excerpt from Taking Sides: Revolutionary Solidarity and the Poverty of Liberalism, ed. Cindy Milstein. Baltimore is still burning: Justin A. Joyce, Dwight A. McBride, and Douglas Field on the rising relevance of James Baldwin. Jeff Guo on the shocking pain of American men: A record number of men aren't working — this might finally explain why. Alex Davies goes inside Uber's plan to take over the skies with flying cars.