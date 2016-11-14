From NYRB, Elizabeth Drew on how it happened. Why did Trump win? A proposal for modesty. From TPM, Theda Skocpol on why Trump won; and "the most consistent dynamic of the last generation of American politics is its sharp reversals": Josh Marshall on how we interpret this election and particularly why we shouldn't over interpret it. How historians of tomorrow will interpret Donald Trump's election. The answer to the question of whether James Comey is a self-serving chickenshit or a partisan hack is, of course, "both" (and more). Clinton blames Comey letters for defeat. Don't blame Hillary Clinton: The forces that led to Donald Trump's election eclipse any single person. The hard question isn't why Clinton lost — it's why Trump won.
Walter Russell Mead on Donald Trump's Jacksonian revolt: Andrew Jackson's brand of populism — nationalist, egalitarian, individualistic — remains one of the most powerful forces in American politics. How Trump conned America: He stoked his diehard supporters' hate for the elite when he is one. How Trump will stick it to elites: Let's see how the corrupt cosmopolitans like their new vacation homes. If you voted for Trump because he's "anti-establishment", guess what: You got conned. Trump's voters won't mind if he doesn't keep all his promises: If they feel the president is on their side, supporters say, they won't worry about the details. There may have been shy Trump supporters after all. Voter turnout at 20-year low in 2016. About 100 million people couldn't be bothered to vote this year.
Losing the popular vote won't rein in President Trump. Trump complains about "unfair" protesters, deletes his tweets denouncing the Electoral College and calling for revolution in 2012. Irony: Hamilton's Federalist #68 says electoral college was created to reverse the election of an unfit candidate. The Electoral College is an instrument of white supremacy and sexism. The surprisingly realistic path to eliminating the Electoral College by 2020. Clinton lost, but Trump isn't president yet: There's still one way to avert the disaster.